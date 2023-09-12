Save up to 52 percent on Anker charging accessories

Another week brings massive discounts on portable chargers, cables and plugs from Anker. This week, the accessory company has select deals that save up to 56 percent off the regular price.
Check out all the deals below:
- Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Ultra Slim Data Hub for $11.99 (save 40%)
- Anker Portable Charger 20000mAh Power Bank for $45.99 (save 34%)
- Anker USB C Hub for $69.99 (save 46%)
- Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger for $69.99 (save 7%)
- Anker USB C to 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Adapter for $35.99 (save 28%)
- Anker USB C Cable, 310 USB C to USB C Cable (6 ft 2 pack) for $13.99 (save 52%)
- Anker 335 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) for $79.99
- USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6ft for $29.99
- Anker Powerline III USB C to USB C Cable [2 Pack] 100W 6ft for $19.99 (save 13%)
Source: Amazon Canada
