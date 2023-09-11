Threads now has themed icon for Android

Android users can now access a themed icon for Threads through the platform’s latest version.

As reported by 9to5Google, the update allows the app icon to change to match the colours of the Material You system, based on the user’s wallpaper. Not all of Meta’s apps support this feature, the publication notes.

The update joins a slew of other changes the Meta-owned app has recently released. This includes the much-anticipated search feature that the company was previously testing in Australia and New Zealand.

Another recent change has seen Threads expand to a web version, which is now available to all users.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: 9to5Google