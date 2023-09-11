Original Surface Duo officially reaches end of support

Microsoft’s original Surface Duo has reached the end of its official support window.

As spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft’s Surface Android device support page lists September 10th, 2023, as the date for the “last planned Android version update.”

While that wording does leave things open for unplanned updates, I wouldn’t hold my breath. Microsoft’s post-launch software support for the Surface Duo has been mediocre at best, with the company only ever pushing two major OS updates during the three years of promised support.

This means Android 12L is the last version of Android the Duo officially received. It also will no longer receive security updates.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Surface Duo will just up and stop working. If you’ve got a Surface Duo, you can continue using it with minimal issues for the time being. However, the lack of security updates could eventually leave you vulnerable, so it might be time to consider replacing the Duo.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 is slated to continue receiving support until October 21st, 2024. However, the second-gen Duo so far has only received one major OS update, putting it behind even the original Duo’s paltry support. Hopefully Microsoft rolls out at least one more update for the Duo 2 before October 2024.

Source: Microsoft Via: Windows Central