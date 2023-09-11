iRobot reveals Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum/mop with auto-fill dock

One of my key issues with iRobot’s otherwise excellent Roomba Combo j7+ is that its water bin is rather small, resulting in me needing to fill it before every clean.

With the new Roomba Combo j9+ and its auto-filling dock, this is no longer an issue. Along with automatically emptying debris from its vacuum bin, the camera-equipped, object-identifying Combo j9+ is also capable of filling its water bin automatically from a built-in container in its dock. iRobot says the dock is capable of storing liquid for up to 30 days of refills, but unlike SwitchBot’s recently revealed S10, it doesn’t connect directly to your home’s water supply, making it easier to find a location for the dock that blends into your home nicely.

The dock itself is larger than iRobot’s previous docks and includes enclosed sides, turning it into a cute cave for your Combo i9+, alongside a sleek-looking wooden top.

Along with the j9+, iRobot is also launching iRobot OS 7.0 alongside two new features, ‘Dirt Detective’ and SmartScrub.’ With Dirt Detective, the j9+ learns what the dirtiest area of your home is and cleans them first, complete with automatically adjusting its suction and passes to ensure it’s clean. This data is gathered based on its cleaning history, allowing the Combo j9+ to better tidy your home. For example, if your kitchen is often particularly dirty like mine, the j9+ will learn that it requires two passes without your manual input.

Then there’s SmartScrub. During my slightly under a year with the Combo j7+, one of my key issues with the mopping portion of the device is it’s not always great at removing sticky debris from my floor. In theory, SmartScrub should solve this issue by moving back and forth with consistent downward pressure to get rid of stains. This sounds great in theory, but I doubt it will be as capable as a manual mop (I’m looking forward to testing it out myself).

It’s worth noting that the Combo j7+ will also support SmartScrub with the iRobot OS 7.0 update. On the other hand, Dirt Detective is exclusive to the Combo j9+ and j9+. iRobot says that Dirt Detective could come to its other robots in the future.

Similar to its other devices, the robot vacuum maker also revealed a standard j9+ that doesn’t include mopping capabilities. This vacuum also supports Dirt Detective and features what iRobot calls a “4-Stage Cleaning System” with 100 percent more suction power than its ‘i Series.’

The Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop costs $1,799 and the Roomba j9+ costs $1,199. Both devices are available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada now and will be available at select retailers on September 12th.

For more on the wild world of robot vacuums, check out my in-depth look at iRobot’s Combo j7+.

Image credit: iRobot