Canadian carriers respond to earthquake in Morocco

A devastating earthquake in Morocco over the weekend has led to thousands of people losing their lives.

As efforts to find survivors continue, several charities have stepped up to provide relief efforts in the North African country.

Canada’s leading telecom providers have also taken steps to help its customers stay connected with their loved ones.

Telus is waving charges associated with long-distance mobile and home phone calls, texting, and roaming for its customers. This also applies to customers of its flanker brand, Koodo, and will expire on September 30th.

The company’s charity arm has also launched a donation campaign to support Canadian charities helping with efforts in Morocco. Customers can text DONATE to 41010 to contribute $20.

Rogers has also responded by waiving charges associated with SMS and long-distance calls. The move also applies to its Fido and Chatr customers until September 19th.

https://twitter.com/Rogers/status/1700669120025690139