Bluetti portable power stations are currently discounted as part of the Power Week sale

Bluetti’s portable power stations offer a steady and reliable stream of power. The company is best known for its catalogue of heavy-duty products that can help users during a power outage or natural disaster. Additionally, Bluetti products are a fantastic option for those regularly going up to the cottage or using off-the-grid power.

No matter your lifestyle, we all heavily rely on a steady supply of electricity. Unfortunately, we can’t always anticipate when an outage may occur. For instance, this year we’ve seen many Canadians affected by wildfires, causing displacement. As a result, many have had to turn towards alternative options for electricity, including power stations.

But for anyone who needs a reliable power source, from now until September 18th, Bluetti is hosting its Power Week sale. On select power stations, you can find upwards of $2,500 in savings.

Bluetti AC300 + B300 Home Battery Backup

The Bluetti AC300 is a completely modular and heavy-duty power station option. This unit offers 16 outlets, and it’s capable of powering a number of appliances as well as charging your devices during a power outage. The AC300 features a 3,000W inverter and can pair with up to four B300 batteries for up to 12,288Whs of power. Together, the AC300 and B300 provide plenty of USB ports, 12V DC outlets, a wireless charging pad, and more.

The combo units can be tied directly to your power grid, and in the event of a power outage, they provide a 24/7 UPS mode. This ensures that your most needed appliances are able to receive power within 20 milliseconds. From phone chargers to refrigerators, and even CPAP machines, the AC300 and B300 are able to supply continuous power when you need it most.

The Bluetti AC300 + B300+3*PV350 Home Battery Backup is available for $6,297 (reg. $7,996).

Bluetti AC200P

A great option for those who frequent the cabin is the Bluetti AC200P, another modular system. This unit provides 2,000W of running power and 4,800W of starting power. It is a great option for anyone starting an off-the-grid lifestyle while also wanting to keep connected. Additionally, users can find support for fast 700W solar charging, which can fully charge the unit in up to four hours.

Bluetti’s AC200P offers a wide variety of outlets and ports to use. Across the 17 outlets available, users will find six 120V/20A AC ports, five USB ports, four 12V DC ports, and two wireless charging pads. Therefore, appliances and devices such as a laptop or camera battery can stay topped off throughout the day.

The Bluetti AC200P is on sale for $1,699 (reg. $2,299).

Bluetti EB3A + PV200

If you are looking for a power station to bring with you on camping excursions or your next hiking trip, look no further than the Blutti EB3A. This is a more entry-level option for users who may not need a powerhouse. While still reliable, the EB3A is a lightweight option at only 10lbs.

This unit provides 600W of AC power with a capacity of 268Wh. It can also be paired with the PV200 solar panel. Even as a portable, more lightweight option, this unit can provide enough sustainable power to charge an iPhone 20 or more times. It can also provide enough juice to power a 60W drone four times.

Bluetti’s EB3A is available for $ 279 (reg. $399) during the Power Week sale.

Bluetti EP500Pro Solar Power Station

Mobility can often be a key factor when looking at power station options. Especially if you’re off the grid or on the move during a natural disaster. The Bluetti EP500Pro is a mobile option due to it being built on four wheels. This all-in-one unit supports a 5,120Wh LiFePO₄ battery pack and a 3,000W pure sine wave AC inverter.

The EP500Pro includes 17 outlets, including four USB ports, two DC ports, an AC port, and more. It has enough power to supply a steady stream of electricity to your home during an outage for over a day. Also, it can support a 1,000W electric grill for four hours. Other devices and appliances can also be steadily supported throughout the day, making this a bonafide powerhouse for users.

The Bluetti EP500Pro Solar Power Station is now available for a discounted price of $3,999 (reg. $6,499).

For more information, check out the official Bluetti website.

Image credit: Bluetti

This article is sponsored by Bluetti.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these link