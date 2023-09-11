fbpx
Apple’s AirPods are up to 17 percent off on Amazon

Ian Hardy
Sep 11, 20237:45 AM EDT 0 comments

More discounts coming today for Apple products. Ahead of the September 12th event, the company has discounted several of its wireless earbuds on Amazon Canada.

Here are the deals:

Source: Amazon Canada

