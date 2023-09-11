Apple’s AirPods are up to 17 percent off on Amazon

More discounts coming today for Apple products. Ahead of the September 12th event, the company has discounted several of its wireless earbuds on Amazon Canada.
Here are the deals:
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $199 (save 14%)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $149 (save 17%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.