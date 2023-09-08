Save on Beats Pro and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 8th – September 14th are live now, and the promotion discounts the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro headphones.

The headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling technology that blocks out external noise and a Transparency Mode that lets you hear the ambient sound when needed.

They also offer up to 40 hours of wireless listening time, and multiple ways to connect with your devices, including Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm analog input.

Regularly available for $469.99, the headphones are currently listed for $319, marking a $150 discount.

Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Deep Brown: $319.99 (save $150)

Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Navy: $319.99 (save $150)

Check out other Best Buy Top Deals for the week below:

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV (55C350LC) – 2023: $449.99 (save $200)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $1,099.99 (save $200)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard – Eng: $149.99 (save $90)

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC – Grey (Intel Core i5-11400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $999.99 (save $600)

Samsung 32-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC32R500) – Dark Blue Grey: $249.99 (save $30)

Sony WF1000XM5/S In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Silver: $349.99 (save $80)

Sony WF1000XM5/B In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $349.99 (save $80)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD RyzenTM 5 7520U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $649.99 (save $250)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Laptop – Quiet Blue (Intel Core i5-1235U /512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $109.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Waterfall Blue: $229.99 (save $30)

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $229.99 (save $30)

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Sand: $229.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $479.99 (save $80)

Miele Classic C1 Hardfloor Canister Vacuum – Tech Blue: $399.99 (save $150)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $799.99 (save $700)

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine w/ Frother & Coffee Grinder – Stainless Steel: $1,759.99 (save $440)

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera – Black: $899.99 (save $100)

Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens Kit: $2,799.99 (save $600)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0S/AM) – Black: $159.99 (save $95)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

