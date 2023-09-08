Rogers adds $75/80GB 5G plan for a limited time

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is offering a $75/mo plan with 80GB of 5G data.

The limited-time offer includes data at speeds of up to 1Gbps with unlimited use at reduced speeds of 512Kbps after users burn through their 80GB allotment.

Additionally, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, unlimited international text, picture and video messaging from Canada, and ‘Spam Call Detect.’

The plan joins Rogers’ $65/60GB plan with 250Mbps speeds, as well as the company’s two other 1Gbps plans, $85/120GB and $95/150GB.

It’s worth noting the $95/mo plan also includes calling, texting and data use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The plan actually costs $105, but currently, Rogers offers a $10/mo discount on it for 24 months.

You can check out Rogers’ plans here.