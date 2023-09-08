Public Mobile brings back $40/30GB 5G plan in flash sale

Public Mobile is offering customers 30GB of data on its 5G network for $40 a month in a flash sale.

The Telus-owned brand’s 5G network reaches speeds up to 250mbs. Once customers use the 30GB, they’ll have access to unlimited data at a maximum of 512Kbps. The offer is only available for new activations.

This is the second time in recent weeks the company has offered this plan. The option was introduced last month as a limited-time promotion that expired on August 28th. Under the current flash sale, the offer expires on September 11th.

Public Mobile is also offering a flash sale on its 4G network. 20GB of 4G data is currently available for $39/month. The price will drop to $34/month if customers sign up for a 90-day subscription.

Public Mobile’s 4G speed reaches up to 100mbps. However, unlike the 5G plan, this option doesn’t explicitly state that users have access to unlimited data. This offer also ends on September 11th.

Check out the deals on Public Mobile’s website.