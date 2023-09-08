Hilton looks to attract EV drivers with Tesla charging network partnership

Hilton and Tesla have signed an agreement that would see the hotel chain install 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors across North America.

Work will begin in early 2024 and will lead to the installation of at least six chargers across 2,000 hotels in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. The partnership will allow Hilton to have the largest planned EV charging network in the hospitality industry.

According to Tesla’s website, the connectors are “compatible with most electric vehicles (EVs),” regardless of whether or not the EV is a Tesla.

“A key priority for Tesla Charging is installing low-cost, convenient AC charging anywhere electric vehicles are parked for more than an hour or two,” Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of charging infrastructure at Tesla, said.

“To ensure electric vehicle adoption at scale, our joint industry goal must be to vastly improve upon the traditional gasoline vehicle ownership experience, not just meet it. Installing infrastructure at popular destinations, like Hilton hotels, enables EV owners to charge where they park, meaning no unnecessary refuelling stops along their journey.”

The move addresses a key feature guests look for when booking hotels. Hilton says the EV charging search attribute on its website recorded the fastest volume growth in 2023 the company has seen.

The news builds on other recent charging developments from Tesla. This includes Honda’s agreement to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard.

Image credit: Hilton

Source: Hilton