YouTube is experimenting with games to diversify its offerings

After Netflix, it seems like YouTube will be the next streaming platform to offer games.

The new experimental feature, called “playables,’ went into testing on Tuesday, September 5th. It allows YouTube users to play games on the web and through the YouTube app on Android and iOS. During its testing phase, the feature will only be available to a “limited number” of users, but it will eventually expand to be widely available.

If you’re part of the test, you’ll see a section on YouTube called “Playables” that will appear alongside other content on the home feed.

While YouTube didn’t share which games will be included in the Playables section, according to 9to5Google, one of the games that will be part of the experiment is Stack Bounce, a game where the player has to break through rings by bouncing a 3D ball.

This is another way for YouTube to diversify its content offerings and attract more users to its platform. YouTube already hosts a variety of entertainment options, such as short videos, movies, live streams, music, TV shows, podcasts,and more.

However, Google has not been very successful in its previous attempts to enter the gaming space. Its cloud gaming service, Stadia, shut down in January after failing to gain traction among gamers.

Source: YouTube Via: 9to5Google