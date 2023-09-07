Nintendo’s Switch 2 reportedly demoed to developers at Gamescom

Nintendo might be preparing to show off its long-rumoured “Switch 2” in the coming months.

According to Eurogamer, the Japanese gaming giant showed off the Switch’s successor to several developers behind closed doors at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. The tech demo focused on “how well the system is designed to run” and centred on a “souped up” version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, writes the publication.

It’s unclear if Nintendo plans to re-release Breath of the Wild on the Switch 2 (I’d prefer a Tears of the Kingdom re-release) or if this is just a tech demo designed to impress developers. It’s also unknown what specifically is improved in the Breath of the Wild demo, but it likely runs at a better frame rate with 4K textures.

Adding more fuel to the rumour fire, VGC reports that Nintendo showed off Epic’s The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo alongside Nvidia’s AI-powered DLSS upscaling technology, resulting in graphics that are “comparable” to Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S.

Nintendo has yet to talk about the Switch 2 publicly, but recent rumours point to the new system releasing in the second half of 2024.

Several questions still remain about the Switch 2 (I hope Nintendo calls it the Super Switch), including whether it will be backward compatible with current Switch games and whether it will opt for an OLED display or an LCD screen. It’s assumed that given how successful the design has been for Nintendo, the company will stick with the home console/portable hybrid design for the Switch 2.

The Switch is reported to have sold roughly 128 million units worldwide since its launch in 2017.

Source: Eurogamer, VGC