Honda agrees to join Tesla’s NACS for its EV vehicles

Honda is adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The charging connector will be part of vehicles the company will start selling in North America in 2025. Vehicles developed before this point are equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) but will also be compatible with NACS through a charging adaptor.

The automaker joins several companies, including Ford and GM, to adopt Tesla’s NACS. Honda is also part of another partnership that will see the company build a high-powered charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in North America.

This is the Japanese manufacturer’s latest EV push to impact Canadians.

Last year, the company announced it would invest $1.4 billion to upgrade its facilities in Alliston, Ontario, for EV production. The investment includes funding from the federal government and the Province of Ontario.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Honda