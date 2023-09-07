Cineplex offering BOGO deal on tickets from September 8-14

Cineplex is back with another buy one, get one (BOGO) deal on movie tickets.

According to the Cineplex website, customers who buy a movie ticket online or through the app between September 8th and 14th can get a second ticket free with code ‘2023241.’

For those wanting to go catch a movie with a friend or partner, this is a great offer to take advantage of.

It’s worth noting that the paid ticket is still subject to Cineplex’s controversial online booking fee ($1.50 plus tax, $1 plus tax for Scene+ members or waived entirely for CineClub members). The ‘free’ ticket doesn’t have a booking fee.

Cineplex’s fine print on the offer notes the free and paid tickets must be for the same day, theatre, film, showtime, and ticket type. The BOGO offer is also valid for “general admission and premium performances, including but not limited to, 3D, UltraAVX, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX, and VIP admission,” but not for kids tickets, Event Cinema or other non-feature film performances.

You can learn more here.

Image credit: Shutterstock