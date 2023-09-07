Apple reportedly has an LLM that’s better than ChatGPT

Apple reportedly invests millions of dollars per day into artificial intelligence (AI) and is working on multiple AI models across several teams.

The details come from The Information (via The Verge). The report notes that Apple’s conversational AI unit is called ‘Foundational Models’ and has about 16 members, including several former Google engineers.

Apple’s head of AI, John Giannandrea, heads the unit. Apple hired Giannandrea in 2018 to help improve Siri and he allegedly previously expressed skepticism about the usefulness of AI-powered chatbots to some colleagues.

Apple reportedly has a ‘Visual Intelligence’ unit working on an image generation model, while another unit is researching ‘multimodal AI’ that can recognize and produce images, video, or text.

The various models Apple is working on reportedly could serve multiple purposes, from a chatbot to interact with AppleCare customers to improving Siri’s ability to automate multistep tasks.

The Information also reported that Apple’s most advanced large language model (LLM), known internally as Ajax GPT, was trained on over 200 billion parameters and is allegedly more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5. That LLM formed the basis of the initial version of ChatGPT that launched last year.

Previous reporting from Bloomberg says the Ajax model was initially created for internal use and remains locked down within the company.

Source: The Information Via: The Verge