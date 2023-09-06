PlayStation Plus just got more expensive in Canada — here are the new prices

Last week, Sony confirmed a price increase for its PlayStation Plus subscription service, but Canadian-specific details weren’t provided. Now, we know just how much it will cost.

As spotted by X (Twitter) user @Lbabinz, who regularly shares video game deals in Canada, the updated Canadian prices are now reflected on PlayStation’s website as part of the increase taking effect on September 6th as previously announced. All three tiers of PS Plus (Essential, Extra, and Premium) are now more expensive.

Here are the new PS Plus prices:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription — $94.99 (previously $69.99)

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription — $154.99 (previously $114.99)

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription — $189.99 (previously $139.99)

Unfortunately, PS Plus doesn’t offer any new perks to offset the higher costs. Sony has said the price increase is necessary to “enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.” It adds that the new 12-month prices still offer a “discounted rate” compared to the one- and three-month options.

PS Plus Essential is the standard tier that is required for online play and offers a few monthly games at no additional cost as well as cloud storage. Extra, meanwhile, gives all of those perks on top of a catalogue of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games. Finally, Premium includes everything from Plus and Extra as well as PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles, cloud streaming and full-game trials.

Those subscribed to any PS Plus tier also get exclusive deals on the PlayStation Store.

More information on PS Plus can be found here.

Via: @Lbabinz