Google leaks upcoming Pixel 8 Pro again

In classic Google fashion, the search giant has once again leaked its own upcoming smartphone.

A Google gaff fully revealed the Pixel 8 Pro, leaving little doubt about how the phone would look (if anyone still had doubts). The new leak comes just a week after the company briefly added an image of the Pixel 8 Pro and, presumably, the Pixel Watch 2 to its online Store.

This time around, several people, including Android app developer Dylan Roussel, found that the Pixel 8 Pro was available to inspect through Google’s Pixel Simulator tool. The tool lets people play with a 3D render of Pixel phones and check out the features.

Google recently posted the official 3D renders of the Pixel 8 Pro on their brand new Pixel Simulator website. These renders confirm the presence of the SIM card tray, body temperature sensor as well as Pro variant colors.https://t.co/vEqlPKkKls pic.twitter.com/NGHQMor5Z9 — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) September 6, 2023

Google has since taken down the web page with the Pixel 8 Pro renders, but not before several images and videos were captured of the phones.

The Simulator tool doesn’t reveal the Pixel 8 Pro specs, but we already have a pretty good idea about those. The Simulator does confirm that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a SIM card slot, despite rumours Google would pull an Apple and go eSIM-only in the U.S.

Looks like they took the page of the Google Pixel 8 Pro down…but not before I had a chance to make this fun little video🙂 https://t.co/AL4HISNQ18 pic.twitter.com/uaPIiCFNs1 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 6, 2023

Moreover, the Simulator renders give us a good look at all the Pixel 8 Pro colours, which include a pale blue, a sandy colour (likely the previously-leaked ‘Porcelain’ shade) and a dark grey/black option.

Google plans to launch the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro on October 4th, likely alongside the Pixel Watch 2. Of course, that leaves almost a whole month for Google to leak the Pixel 8 Pro and its other upcoming devices a lot more.

Header image credit: Dylan Roussel

Source: Dylan Roussel Via: The Verge, Google News Telegram