Google leaks upcoming Pixel 8 Pro again

A tool for inspecting a 3D render of the Pixel 8 Pro went live early

Jonathan Lamont
Sep 6, 20239:31 AM EDT 1 comment

In classic Google fashion, the search giant has once again leaked its own upcoming smartphone.

A Google gaff fully revealed the Pixel 8 Pro, leaving little doubt about how the phone would look (if anyone still had doubts). The new leak comes just a week after the company briefly added an image of the Pixel 8 Pro and, presumably, the Pixel Watch 2 to its online Store.

This time around, several people, including Android app developer Dylan Roussel, found that the Pixel 8 Pro was available to inspect through Google’s Pixel Simulator tool. The tool lets people play with a 3D render of Pixel phones and check out the features.

Google has since taken down the web page with the Pixel 8 Pro renders, but not before several images and videos were captured of the phones.

The Simulator tool doesn’t reveal the Pixel 8 Pro specs, but we already have a pretty good idea about those. The Simulator does confirm that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a SIM card slot, despite rumours Google would pull an Apple and go eSIM-only in the U.S.

Moreover, the Simulator renders give us a good look at all the Pixel 8 Pro colours, which include a pale blue, a sandy colour (likely the previously-leaked ‘Porcelain’ shade) and a dark grey/black option.

Google plans to launch the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro on October 4th, likely alongside the Pixel Watch 2. Of course, that leaves almost a whole month for Google to leak the Pixel 8 Pro and its other upcoming devices a lot more.

Header image credit: Dylan Roussel

Source: Dylan Roussel Via: The Verge, Google News Telegram

