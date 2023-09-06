Catch up on Disney+ content for $1.99/month with this promo

Disney+ is running a new limited-time promotion that discounts the streamer’s $11.99/month subscription plan.

Starting today, Wednesday, September 6th, and running until the 20th, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ for $1.99/month for three months.

After three months, the subscription renews at the current monthly price until you cancel it.

This means that you can watch all of the upcoming Disney+ content, like the latest Star Wars series Ahsoka, I Am Groot, The Little Mermaid (2023) and The Kardashians (Season 4), over the course of three months and pay only $5.97 instead of $35.97.

Check out the promotion or subscribe to Disney+ here.

