A collection of strange games are now available on Nintendo’s Switch Online

Several surprising titles are coming to Nintendo’s Switch Online service.

First off, three of these titles have only ever released in Japan: English: Joy Mech Fight for the NES, a game where you — as you may have guessed — fight mechs, Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day, another NES title that seems to be a lot like River City Ransom, and Kirby’s Star Stacker, a puzzle game originally released for the SNES.

Finally, there’s Quest for Camelot, a Game Boy Colour (GBC) top-down Zelda-like action RPG I vaguely remember reading about in an ancient issue of Nintendo Power back in 1998.

To be clear, these games are only new to some Switch Online regions, given they’re already available in Japan, except for Quest for Camelot.

As far as Switch Online releases go, this collection is rather strange. It’s almost like Nintendo didn’t have any releases ready for this month, so it just brought a few Japan-only games to other regions.

All four titles are now available on Switch Online and are included in the service’s base membership, which costs $4.99/month or $24.99/year.

Image credit: Nintendo (Screenshot)