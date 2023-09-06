fbpx
Deals

Apple’s AirPods are up to 17 percent off on Amazon

Ian Hardy
Sep 6, 20236:45 AM EDT 0 comments

There has never been a better time to score some new AirPods. Ahead of Apple’s September 12th evert, the company has discontinued its wireless earbuds on Amazon Canada.

Here are the deals:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Comments