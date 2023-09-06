Apple’s AirPods are up to 17 percent off on Amazon

There has never been a better time to score some new AirPods. Ahead of Apple’s September 12th evert, the company has discontinued its wireless earbuds on Amazon Canada.
Here are the deals:
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $149 (save 17%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $199.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $279.98 (save 15%)
- Apple AirPods Max for $689.99 (save 11%)
Source: Amazon Canada
