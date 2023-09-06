Apple’s AirPods are up to 17 percent off on Amazon

There has never been a better time to score a pair of Apple’s AirPods.
Ahead of the tech giant’s September 12th event, the company has discounted several of its wireless earbuds on Amazon Canada.
Here are the deals:
- Apple AirPods (2nd-Gen) for $149 (save 17%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd-Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $199.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) for $279.98 (save 15%)
- Apple AirPods Max for $689.99 (save 11%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.