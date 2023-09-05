What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early September

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

These normally come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of September. Highlights include Starfield, Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years, and the Bloodborne-esque Lies of P.

Gris (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 5th

Starfield (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) — September 6th

Solar Ash (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 14th

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 19th

Additionally, here’s everything leaving Game Pass on September 15th:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they leave the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC costs $12.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. A new Game Pass membership, Core, also just launched on September 1st.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Xbox