Tim Hortons launches online store with exclusive apparel

Tim Hortons has launched a new website that offers a range of exclusive new apparel, alongside a variety of Tims products like Tim Hortons Fine Grind Coffee, Espresso Capsules and single-serve K-Cup Pods.

According to the company, the new limited-edition apparel includes a mix of T-shirts and sweaters with “a nostalgic, retro feel,” alongside modern Tims clothing “that build off the popularity of past National Coffee Day clothing collections.”

The coffee chain is releasing three new collections, namely the “Always Tims Collection,” “Always Fun Collection,” and the “Always Fresh Collection.”

The Always Time Collection is described as nostalgic clothing inspired by the Tim Hortons logo and includes a hoodie, T-shirt, mesh-back hat and an old-school lunchbox featuring the vintage Tim Hortons logo.

The Always Fun Collection, on the other hand, is a bright, colourful, and modern collection that includes hoodies and crewnecks and “Double Double inspired loungewear.”

The Always Fresh Collection, according to Tim Hortons, is a super-soft and contemporary set of essentials inspired by the brand’s Original Blend coffee with the “Always Fresh, Always Delicious” tagline.

The brand said that it will drop limited-edition National Coffee Day merch later this month while Tims Rewards members would be able to earn 10 Tims Rewards Points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases made on TimShop.ca.

Image credit: Tim Hortons

Source: Tim Hortons