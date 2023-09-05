Sketchy rumour says Apple will launch ‘low-cost’ MacBook to complete with Chromebooks

As far as Apple rumours go, this one almost certainly isn’t going to happen.

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, Apple is working on a “low-cost” MacBook in order to compete better in the education market that’s currently dominated by Chromebooks. The report says that this lower-end laptop, which almost definitely doesn’t exist, will be released in the first half of 2024.

The rumour goes on to state that the low-cost laptop will use “different materials,” but that it will still feature a metal casing and look similar to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in terms of its overall design. It’s likely that if this laptop is real, it will feature a pared-down version of Apple’s M1 chip.

DigiTimes, the source of this rumour, has a spotty track record regarding Apple leaks, but this is the most dubious report I’ve seen from the publication.

From Apple’s perspective, the entry-level iPad is its education device (the tech giant even held an entire keynote focused on this positioning a few years ago). For context, the entry-level iPad starts at $599 for the colourful 10th-gen version and $449 for the 9th-gen version. On the other hand, the MacBook Air starts at $1,449.

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors