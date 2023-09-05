Nintendo reveals new Canadian Switch bundles ahead of the holidays

Nintendo has unveiled three new Canadian Switch bundles as a lead-up to the holiday season.

The first is a Mario Kart bundle which includes a Switch Red and Neon Joy-Con console, a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($79.99), and a three-month individual membership to Switch Online ($9.99/month). This is all included for $399, the cost of a standalone Switch, so you save a total of $89.98 this way.

The Nintendo Switch — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle arrives 10/6! This Nintendo Switch bundle includes a digital version of #MarioKart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. pic.twitter.com/UbCsSFpNPJ — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) September 5, 2023

It’s worth noting that this is the same bundle Nintendo has offered for Black Friday promotions, but now, the company is making it a permanent addition to its console lineup.

The other Switch bundle, meanwhile, is a Walmart exclusive ‘Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition’ turquoise version of the handheld-only Switch Lite console ($259.99) and a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($79.99).

The Aloha Edition is priced at $259.99, so you’re getting New Horizons at no additional cost. A coral-themed variant, ‘Isabelle’s Aloha Edition,’ will be available for the same price exclusively from Shopper’s Drug Mart.

All three bundles will be released on October 6th. It’s worth noting that some of these bundles vary depending on the region; for example, Europe is getting a Switch Sports package instead of Canada’s Mario Kart one.

It’s likely that Nintendo is releasing these two bundles as one final holiday push for the Switch, given that the company is expected to debut the console’s successor sometime next year. The bundles also come alongside a Mario-heavy holiday season for the company that includes Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first new 2D Mario in a decade, and a remake of the beloved SNES title Super Mario RPG.

For more on Wonder, check out our interview with Mario developers Takashi Tezuka and Shiro Mouri and hands-on preview.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo