Google reveals revamped branding and features for Android

Google has announced that its latest quarterly Android feature drop brings a new look to the Android brand, alongside updates to staple Android features like the ‘At a Glance’ widget, Google Wallet, Android Auto and more.

For reference, Google updated the Android logo back in 2019 and made it more accessible by making it easier to read. Now, for its latest refresh, Google says that it drew inspiration from the Material design “to complement the Google brand palette, as well as be adaptable.”

The new logo has the ‘A’ in Android capitalized, in contrast to the previous logo, which was all lowercase. According to the company, the new logo mirrors Google’s logo more closely and creates a balance between the two.

Additionally, Bugdroid, the Android robot, will now appear with more dimension, giving it an entirely new 3D look. Google says the new logo and branding will start appearing on Android devices and other places starting this year.

On the feature-side, the At a Glance widget has received a design refresh, and it now offers more detailed information regarding the weather, travel updates, event reminders and more, with a Material You design to it.

Further, the Image Q&A feature on Lookout will now be able to use AI to generate more detailed descriptions for images, making images on social media, chats or the camera app more accessible for people with vision problems. After opening an image, users will be able to use their voice to ask follow-up questions and learn more about the contents of the image. Additionally, Google is making the feature available in 11 new languages, including Japanese, Korean, Chinese and more.

You can also now upload an image of a pass with a barcode or a QR code and store a digital version of it in your Google Wallet, making it easy to save passes like your gym card or library card on your phone.

Other new features include audio Zoom calls via Android Auto, Fitbit and Google Fit activity and sleep data in personal Routines and more. Check out all the updates here.

Image credit: Google (1), (2)

Source: Google