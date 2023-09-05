Get free Cascade when you sign up for P&G Everyday Rewards

Unless you do a ton of hosting, you likely don’t think of your dishwasher as the most interesting or useful piece of tech in your home.

But there’s no question that they save you a lot of time. And thanks to P&G Good Everyday, you can also save money with free dishwasher detergent. Which means you can put your heard-earned cash towards gadgets that are a little more gripping.

P&G Good Everyday lets you save money and earn rewards — all while automatically helping out causes you care about. And right now when you register for the program, you can get a free* Cascade Platinum Plus two-count sample.

To receive your sample and earn more rewards, sign up for P&G Good Everyday at pggoodeveryday.ca.

*No purchase necessary. Offer open to Canadian residents who are registered P&G Good Everyday Canada members who are age of majority in their province or territory of residence. Limited one per member/household. Valid until Nov 30th or while supplies last.



MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.