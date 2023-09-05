Here’s when everyone in Canada can play Starfield

You’ve probably seen quite a bit of online chatter about Starfield, the latest open-world RPG from veteran developer Bethesda Game Studios.

The review embargo was lifted last week shortly before early access for the title opened. At that time, those who purchased special editions of the game were able to play several days early.

Now, Starfield is about to become available for everyone. If you’re unsure of when, exactly, that will be, we’ve got you covered. While the official launch date is September 6th, those in Canada will be able to play the game on September 5th at 5pm PT or 8pm ET, depending on your province.

Once Starfield is live, you’ll be able to purchase it for $89 on Xbox and PC or play it at no additional cost through Xbox Game Pass. Note that Xbox has removed its Game Pass trial so you’ll have to pay at least $12.99/month for the service to play Starfield. It’s worth mentioning, though, that you can get free Game Pass trials from Pizza Pops.

If you haven’t already, you can also preload Starfield on Xbox or PC so it’s ready to go at these launch times.

For more on Starfield, check out our impressions of the first 30 hours.

Image credit: Bethesda