Government of Canada invests $1.2 million in Nova Scotia high-speed internet project

Ottawa is working to bring high-speed internet access to 1,600 households in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, through a $1.2 million investment.

Rogers is responsible for building the infrastructure for the project, which will also benefit 440 Indigenous homes in 16 rural and remote communities

“High-speed internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in Nova Scotia,” Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, said.

“This investment will help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep people connected to their family, friends and loved ones.”

The federal government has a goal to bring high-speed internet access to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.

This same goal has led to funding announcements across the country, including Ontario and Alberta.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada