Natyf TV now part of basic TV package in Québec

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has added Natyf TV to Québec’s basic TV package.

The addition came after Montréal-based media company Natyf made an application outlining the request, which received more than 6,000 comments. A majority of these were supportive of the addition, the CRTC reports.

Natyf TV serves Francophone racialized communities in the province.

The change won’t impact the price of the TV package, which will remain at $25.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CRTC