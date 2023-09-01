Lenovo unveils Legion Go PC gaming handheld

Following a series of extensive leaks, Lenovo officially unveiled its Legion Go handheld gaming device.

The Legion Go looks a lot like Valve’s Steam Deck, but sports Nintendo Switch-style removable controllers dubbed ‘Legion TrueStrike.’ The controllers also sport hall effect joysticks, which should significantly reduce the risk of joystick drift.

An AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme powers the Legion Go, and it sports AMD RDNA graphics. It runs on Windows 11 and sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ 16:10 ‘PureSight’ display with 500 nits of brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD with a microSD card slot, adding an additional up to 2TB of storage.

The Legion Go sports a 49.2Wh battery and supports ‘Super Rapid Charge’ to juice the battery up to 70 percent in half an hour. Interestingly, the Legion Go sports a power bypass mode that protects the battery from degradation and reduces charging heat while plugged in.

The handheld sports dual USB Type-C ports to allow gamers to dock and charge the device while also connecting accessories.

Lenovo expects the Legion Go to be available in the U.S. starting October 2023 and it will cost $699 USD (about $944.72 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Lenovo for more information about Canadian pricing and availability.

Alongside the Legion Go, Lenovo showed off its Legion Glasses, boasting a Vision Pro-like immersive gaming experience. The Legion Glasses are a “wearable virtual monitor” sporting micro-OLED display technology. The glasses boast an FHD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the glasses are compatible with “most” Windows, Android, and macOS devices. Presumably, the glasses will work with the Legion Go too, allowing gamers to go from the small handheld screen to their own personal big screen display.

The Legion Glasses are expected to arrive in October 2023 starting at $329 USD (roughly $444.65 CAD).

Images credit: Lenovo