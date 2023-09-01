Cineplex is offering $9.99 movie tickets for Scene+ members

If you are a Scene+ member, this weekend might just be the time to catch that movie you’ve been putting off.

From September 1st to 4th, you can get movie tickets for a flat $9.99 plus tax.

The offer is valid for any movie in any format, including 3D, IMAX, UltraAVX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX and VIP.

Scene+ members who want to take advantage of the offer will need to use their membership card when buying tickets. You can buy tickets in person at the theatre or online through the Cineplex website or app. However, if you buy online, you will have to pay an extra $1.00 (Scene+ members pay $1 instead of the standard $1.50) online booking fee per ticket, unless you are also a CineClub member.

Cineplex notes that the promotion can not be combined with any other promotion, coupon, or discount.

Source: Cineplex