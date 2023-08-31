Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Mobile soft launches in Canada

Ubisoft’s upcoming tactical shooter Rainbow Six Mobile is now available in preview on the Canadian Apple App Store, as highlighted by Reddit user Azeemjaffer.

“Rainbow Six Mobile delivers a tactile, competitive and multiplayer first-person shooter experience on your phone,” says Ubisoft.

Ubisoft first announced that the popular Rainbow Six series will be making its way to mobile back in April. The title, according to Ubisoft, will play similarly to its Rainbow Six Seige counterpart on consoles.

The preview is available now to download on the Canadian App Store Preview page, and comes in at a size of 756.5 MB.

As for the Google Play Store, there is currently a ‘pre-register’ option available on the American version of the site.

Assuming the rollout goes smoothly, it’s safe to expect a wider availability of the title in the coming weeks or months.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Azeemjaffer, Ubisoft