Threads begins expanding search in Australia, New Zealand

In a new Threads post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is teasing that search will come ‘soon’ to the company’s X/Twitter rival platform. A test rollout has begun in both Australia and New Zealand, with wider availability expected to follow.

Currently, Threads users are able to search for other accounts using the search box. The added ability to search for posts using keywords will undoubtedly enhance the platform’s utility for many.

“We are actively listening to the community’s feedback and working on more features to improve the search experience,” Meta says in a statement given to TechCrunch.

The rollout of search follows Threads’ recent launch of a web version of the platform. Since launch, a steady stream of updates have been implemented, including a ‘following’ feed and government account labels.

Of course, Meta still has an uphill battle to fight if it wants Threads to become the de facto microblogging site on the web. One such hurdle is a lack of availability within the European Union, which remains a large market to miss out on.

Source: Meta Via: TechCrunch