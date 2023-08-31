Sony’s PlayStation Portal handheld to launch on November 15

Sony has announced that its PlayStation Plus handheld will launch worldwide on November 15th.

Additionally, the device is up for pre-order on PlayStation Direct, although that digital storefront isn’t available in Canada.

For now, PlayStation says Canadians will have to wait until September 29th to pre-order from “select retailers.” On that note, Sony also still hasn’t confirmed Canadian pricing for the $200 USD (about $270 CAD) device. MobileSyrup has reached out to PlayStation Canada and will update this story once we hear more.

The Portal is a dedicated Remote Play device, which means it allows you to stream most PS5 games directly from your console to its LCD screen. In other words, it’s similar to the Backbone PlayStation peripheral, as it doesn’t actually support any native games or console-free cloud streaming. This isn’t a PlayStation Portable or Vita-esque device.

Meanwhile, on either side of the display, you’ll find two DualSense controller halves to offer the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers you’d get when using a regular PS5 gamepad. On the flip side, it doesn’t support Bluetooth, so you’ll need to buy either PlayStation’s $149.99 USD (about $202 CAD) Pulse Elite earbuds or $199.99 USD (about $270 CAD) Pulse Explore headset.

Source: PlayStation