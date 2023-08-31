New on Crave: September 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in September in Canada.

Highlights for the month include Shoresy, John Wick: Chapter 4, Big Bang Theory Season 12, and the Winter King.

September 1st

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2

Enemy

Firestarter (1984)

The Good House

The Equalizer

The Pope’s Exorcist

Battle of Generations: Season 1A

Roast Battle Canada: Season 3

Temptation Island: Season 5

The Big Bang Theory: Season 2

Poetic Justice — Starz

Power Book IV: Force: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz

The Social Network — Starz

September 7th

Still I Rise: Season 1, Episode 1

September 8th

Hector and the Search For Happiness — Starz

City of Angels — Starz

Gabrielle — Starz

The Intern — Starz

Aftersun

Incendies

Inch’Allah

The Fabelmans

Until Branches Bend

September 10th

The Winter King (episodes 1-2 @9pm)

September 13th

Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World

Donyale Luna: Supermoel (@9pm)

September 15th

Fool’s Paradise — Starz



Laurence Anyways — Starz

Matthias & Maxime — Starz

Pitch Perfect — Starz

Pitch Perfect 2 — Starz

The Aviator

Carol

Brother

One Fine Morning

Tár

September 22nd

Guild Garage: Season 7

The Amazing Race Canada: Season 9

Nelly & Simon: Mission Yeti

Somewhere in Queens — Starz

Wild Things — Starz

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World

Mindcage

September 23rd

I Have Nothing (@9pm)

The Bodyguard (1992)

September 26th

The Voice: Season 24

September 28th

Starstruck: Season 3

September 29th

Shroresy: Season 2

John Wick: Chapter 4 — Starz

Taken — Stars

This Is The End — Starz

Violent Night

The Killing of Two Lovers

Therapy Dogs

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Crave