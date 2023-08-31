fbpx
Resources

New on Crave: September 2023

Shoresy season 2 and John Wick Chapter 4 are hitting Crave in September

Dean Daley
Aug 31, 20231:23 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in September in Canada.

Highlights for the month include Shoresy, John Wick: Chapter 4, Big Bang Theory Season 12and the Winter King. 

September 1st

  • Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs
  • Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Enemy
  • Firestarter (1984)
  • The Good House
  • The Equalizer
  • The Pope’s Exorcist
  • Battle of Generations: Season 1A
  • Roast Battle Canada: Season 3
  • Temptation Island: Season 5
  • The Big Bang Theory: Season 2
  • Poetic Justice — Starz 
  • Power Book IV: Force: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz 
  • The Social Network — Starz 

September 7th

  • Still I Rise: Season 1, Episode 1

September 8th

  • Hector and the Search For Happiness — Starz
  • City of Angels — Starz 
  • Gabrielle — Starz 
  • The Intern — Starz 
  • Aftersun
  • Incendies
  • Inch’Allah
  • The Fabelmans
  • Until Branches Bend

September 10th

  • The Winter King (episodes 1-2 @9pm)

September 13th

  • Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World
  • Donyale Luna: Supermoel (@9pm)

September 15th

  • Fool’s Paradise — Starz
  • Laurence Anyways — Starz
  • Matthias & Maxime — Starz 
  • Pitch Perfect — Starz 
  • Pitch Perfect 2 — Starz 
  • The Aviator
  • Carol
  • Brother
  • One Fine Morning
  • Tár

September 22nd

  • Guild Garage: Season 7
  • The Amazing Race Canada: Season 9
  • Nelly & Simon: Mission Yeti
  • Somewhere in Queens — Starz 
  • Wild Things — Starz 
  • Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
  • Mindcage

September 23rd

  • I Have Nothing (@9pm)
  • The Bodyguard (1992)

September 26th

  • The Voice: Season 24

September 28th

  • Starstruck: Season 3

September 29th

  • Shroresy: Season 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 — Starz 
  • Taken — Stars
  • This Is The End — Starz
  • Violent Night
  • The Killing of Two Lovers
  • Therapy Dogs

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOSAndroid, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Crave

Comments