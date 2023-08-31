New on Crave: September 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in September in Canada.
Highlights for the month include Shoresy, John Wick: Chapter 4, Big Bang Theory Season 12, and the Winter King.
September 1st
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2
- Enemy
- Firestarter (1984)
- The Good House
- The Equalizer
- The Pope’s Exorcist
- Battle of Generations: Season 1A
- Roast Battle Canada: Season 3
- Temptation Island: Season 5
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 2
- Poetic Justice — Starz
- Power Book IV: Force: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
- The Social Network — Starz
September 7th
- Still I Rise: Season 1, Episode 1
September 8th
- Hector and the Search For Happiness — Starz
- City of Angels — Starz
- Gabrielle — Starz
- The Intern — Starz
- Aftersun
- Incendies
- Inch’Allah
- The Fabelmans
- Until Branches Bend
September 10th
- The Winter King (episodes 1-2 @9pm)
September 13th
- Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World
- Donyale Luna: Supermoel (@9pm)
September 15th
- Fool’s Paradise — Starz
- Laurence Anyways — Starz
- Matthias & Maxime — Starz
- Pitch Perfect — Starz
- Pitch Perfect 2 — Starz
- The Aviator
- Carol
- Brother
- One Fine Morning
- Tár
September 22nd
- Guild Garage: Season 7
- The Amazing Race Canada: Season 9
- Nelly & Simon: Mission Yeti
- Somewhere in Queens — Starz
- Wild Things — Starz
- Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
- Mindcage
September 23rd
- I Have Nothing (@9pm)
- The Bodyguard (1992)
September 26th
- The Voice: Season 24
September 28th
- Starstruck: Season 3
September 29th
- Shroresy: Season 2
- John Wick: Chapter 4 — Starz
- Taken — Stars
- This Is The End — Starz
- Violent Night
- The Killing of Two Lovers
- Therapy Dogs
A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: Crave