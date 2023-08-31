Final Fantasy XVI is $25 off at various retailers in Canada

Final Fantasy XVI is currently $25 at select retailers in Canada for two weeks.

Now, you can snag the PlayStation 5 exclusive for $64.99 (regularly $89.99) at Walmart and The Source. Amazon was also offering the game at that price, but at the time of writing, only expensive third-party listings are shown. Otherwise, you can get the digital PSN version for $74.79 (regularly $93.49), which represents a 20 percent discount.

Considering XVI came out on June 22nd, a 20-plus percent discount on the game already is a pretty decent deal.

In terms of big PS5 games, Final Fantasy XVI is also arguably the most significant of the year so far. Developed by Final Fantasy XIV studio Square Enix Creative Business Unit III, XVI marks the first new mainline numbered Final Fantasy since 2016’s XV. The game follows Clive Rosfield, a nobleman whose quest for vengeance draws him into a larger intercontinental war.

Unlike most Final Fantasy games, however, XVI features full real-time action combat led by Devil May Cry 5 designer Ryota Suzuki. XVI‘s story, meanwhile, was penned by Kazutoyo Maehiro, the main writer of the acclaimed XIV expansion Heavensward.

For more on XVI, check out our full review and interview with some of the game’s cast.

Image credit: Square Enix



