Elon Musk confirms an X app will be made for Tesla vehicles

Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has confirmed the inevitable — the popular micro-blogging site will soon have a dedicated app of its own for use on the electric vehicle’s screen.

As Tesla North reports, the news comes directly from Musk himself. In response to a user’s question regarding how to watch X videos on a Tesla, the prolific billionaire writes: “We will make an app allowing you to see the latest from X on your car screen.”

We will make an app allowing you to see the latest from X on your car screen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2023

Currently, Tesla car screens support a number of other applications for entertainment purposes. These include Netflix, YouTube, and Twitch, among others.

Considering Musk’s ownership of both the X platform and the Tesla electric car brand, it’s almost surprising that a native app hasn’t already been developed for the vehicle’s built-in display.

It’s currently unclear whether development on the app has formally begun. Likewise, we have not yet been given a timeframe for when we can expect it to debut.

Source: Elon Musk Via: Tesla North