Leaker reveals iPhone 15 colours ahead of Apple’s September event

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup at its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, September 12th.

Recent leaks have suggested that the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will be available in a few different colours, ranging from Pink/Rose Gold/Blush Gold, Green and Blue to Yellow, Orange and Midnight. A different recent leak also suggested that the Phone 15 and 15 Plus will launch in a light green colour, which Apple will likely call ‘Mint.’

Now, leaker Sonny Dickson has shared photos of what appear to be the five colourways of the iPhone 15 base models.

The colours range from light blue, some shade of pink, white or silver, cream and black.

The images show two rear cameras, as well as the absence of the action button, confirming that the devices shown are indeed the iPhone 15 base models and not the Pro models.

The Pro line, on the other hand, is expected to feature a different colour scheme. Rumours have indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black, silver, grey and a shade of dark blue.

From what we know so far, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging. Other rumours point to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max costing $100 to $200 USD (about $135 – $267 CAD) more than their predecessors.

Image credit: @SonnyDickson

Source: @SonnyDickson Via: AppleInsider