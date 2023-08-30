iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS service helps first responders locate woman and dog

Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite has helped rescuers save another person.

According to Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue’s Facebook page, a flash flood in Mary Jane Canyon, Utah, swept a hiker and her dog down the canyon last week.

The 38-year-old woman used her iPhone to alert emergency workers. First responders received a text containing the coordinates of the alert. But after searching the area, they weren’t able to locate anyone.

The woman and her dog were eventually spotted two miles downstream from the original coordinates. She had lost her shoes in the ordeal and was “covered in mud from head to toe,” the Facebook post reads.

The hiker believed her call for help wasn’t transmitted, as eight minutes before first responders received her text, she received a message stating, “Emergency Services: Message Send Failure.” The woman began to hike down the canyon before she was found.

Both the hiker and her dog were not injured in the incident.

Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite is available on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. You can learn more about how to use the feature here.

Source: Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue