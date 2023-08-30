Google Photos’ Locked Folder is coming to iOS and web

Google Photos is extending the availability of one of its features that will make it easier for users to secure and access their private photos and videos across their range of devices.

Google Photos’ ‘Locked Folder,’ which launched exclusively for Android in 2021, is now available to users on iOS and the web. The update will also allow users to back up their existing Android Locked Folder so that it can be accessed on other devices with a secure passcode.

Images and videos in the Locked Folder are not only password-protected, but also hidden from your gallery photo feed and other apps, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally exposing them when browsing your library or sharing your screen.

Another change in the Google Photos app is the redesigned settings page, which makes it easier to find and adjust your privacy controls and other preferences. The new settings page has sections for privacy, backup, sharing, notifications and more, replacing the old layout, as seen below:

The new settings interface is available now in Google Photos on Android and iOS, whereas backup and iOS support for Locked Folder starts rolling out today.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google