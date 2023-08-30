Google leaks the Pixel 8 Pro yet again

Google has leaked Google’s own products once again.

Both the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 briefly appeared on the Google Store subscription page, as first spotted by @android_setting on X (formerly Twitter) and shared by Android expert Mishaal Rahman.

The photo shows someone taking a call on the Pixel 8 Pro, revealing its ‘Porcelain’ colour and the return of the smartphone series’ recognizable visor covering its several cameras (the photo also matches the rogue Reddit user’s leaked images of the device from early July).

Even the image’s alt text indicates this is a shot of the Pixel 8 Pro: “a person [taking] a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain” — Good job, Google.

Looking closely at the picture, it also appears that the person is wearing what looks like the Pixel Watch 2. The watch seems slightly thinner than the first Pixel Watch and its digital crown features a different design. Of course, this could also be the 1st-Gen Pixel Watch in the image because admittedly, the watch does look very similar to the original Pixel Watch.

The image has since been pulled.

The Pixel 8 series is rumoured to be a marginal upgrade over the Pixel 7 line. Recent rumours point to new photo/video modes, minor changes to the design and Google’s new Tensor G3 chip.

Google is expected to reveal its Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 at an event in early October.

Image credit: Google

Source: @MishaalRahman, @android_setting