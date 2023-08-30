FCC listings reveal details about Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Earlier on Wednesday, August 30th, Google officially revealed the date for its fall hardware event where it’ll unveil the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship smartphones.

Now, soon after the reveal, the devices have received The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) approval, as shared by DroidLife.

FCC approvals are necessary for smartphones before they can hit the market. Besides, the FCC listings can reveal some details about smartphones and their connectivity features.

According to the listingf, there are at least five different variants of Google’s new phones, with four of them likely belonging to the Pixel 8 and its variants and one to the Pixel 8 Pro. The four Pixel 8 models have FCC IDs as G9BQD, GZPF0, GPJ41, and GKWS6. They are described as identical devices, except for the presence or absence of 5G mmW support.

Model G1MNW is the one that has Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, which means it is highly likely that it is the Pixel 8 Pro. Google has never included UWB support on its non-pro Pixel devices.

The FCC listings also show that Google’s new phones will support GSM, LTE, and various 5G bands, as well as Bluetooth, NFC, and wireless charging.

The Pixel event on October 4th will occur in New York and begin at 10AM ET/1pm PT. We will be covering the Google Pixel 8 launch event live on our website and social media channels, so stay tuned for all the latest news and reviews.

Via: DroidLife