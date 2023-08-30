CMF by Nothing’s affordable orange smartwatch surfaces online

Carl Pei’s Nothing company’s new sub-brand, ‘CMF,’ might be close to launching its first products: a smartwatch, new earbuds and a 65W USB-C charger.

Marketing banners used to showcase three new products from CMF by Nothing have been posted by Alchimist Leaks on Telegram. The smartwatch will be dubbed ‘Watch Pro,’ and the noise-cancelling earbuds the ‘Buds Pro,’ alongside the 65W GaN 3-port USB-C charger.

The Watch Pro will sport a square display with rounded corners and an orange strap. Further, the smartwatch will feature a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with 600 nits of peak brightness and a 50Hz refresh rate.

The wearable reportedly features 100 watch faces and over 100 workouts. Additionally, sensors include heart rate/blood oxygen tracking and support for stress and sleep tracking. It also sports calling over Bluetooth and AI noise reduction. Finally, it reportedly features a battery that can last up to 13 days with its always-on display turned off.

The Watch Pro will reportedly cost 4,500 RS (approximately $75 CAD). The low price makes sense as this is Nothing’s more affordable sub-brand.

The devices are expected to launch in late September, but it’s unclear if they will make their way to Canada.

