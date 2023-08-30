Bell adds a $10/month discount to its Canada-U.S. mobile plan

Bell has dropped the cost of its Canada-U.S. 5G+ plan through a $10/month credit.

The discount, which lasts for 24 months, applies to the mobility-only option as well as to customers who purchase a home service.

Those looking to bundle services can get the 150GB data plan for $65/month instead of the regular $75/month.

Customers looking for mobile service only can get the plan for $95/month instead of $105/month.

Bell is offering a second discount under its mobile-only plan options. Its 65GB plan is available for $65/month through a $10/month credit for 24 months. The discount is only available for customers who purchase a SmartPay device. Under this option, customers can buy a smartphone for $0 down and pay it off over 24 months.

The discounts on all three plans are only available for new activations.