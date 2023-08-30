Apple plans to scrap customer service on X, YouTube, and more

Apple is looking to eliminate some of its social media support roles.

According to MacRumours, quoting “multiple sources familiar with the matter,” the Cupertino-based company is looking to discontinue its social media support advisor roles on platforms such as X (Twitter), YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website.

Starting October 1st, on X, users who send queries to the @AppleSupport account will receive an automated reply directing them to other ways of contacting Apple. Apple will also stop providing technical assistance in the comments section of its YouTube videos on the Apple Support channel, according to the report.

Furthermore, the Community Specialist role, which involves moderating and answering questions on the Apple Support Community forum, will be eliminated.

Employees affected by the decision have the option to migrate to a phone-based support role, or a different chat-based role unless they have a medical reason.

The source added that employees who do not want to work on the phones were told to look for work outside of Apple.

Follow the link to find all the ways you can contact Apple for support.

Image credit: Apple

Source: MacRumours