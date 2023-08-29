Snapchat launches ‘Dreams’ to offer AI powered selfies

Snapchat is expanding the use of AI technology with a nod to its famed lenses.

Through a new feature called ‘Dreams,’ users can create images that let them try out different identities. Anyone who has ever wanted to see how they’d look as a royal in the renaissance era, your chance is here.

The feature lets users create up to eight generated AI selfies of their faces with the option to create more through in-app purchases.

“With a few selfies, you can create a personalized Generative AI model and start checking out your Dreams,” Snapchat wrote in a post introducing the feature.

Canadians don’t have access to the new tool yet. At this time, only Snapchat users in Australia and New Zealand can use the feature. The company said a global expansion will take place “over the next few weeks.”

This is Snapchat’s second major AI announcement, the first coming earlier this year through its AI chatbot. That led to disastrous conversations for many users, who faced slurs and gaslighting from the automated technology. Let’s hope that theme doesn’t continue with Dreams.

