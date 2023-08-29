fbpx
New on Prime Video Canada: September 2023

Karandeep Oberoi
Aug 29, 20234:15 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in September.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

September 1st

  • A Young Time Ago
    WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
  • The Wheel of Time S2 (Amazon Original)
  • The Emoji Movie
  • Harvest Love
  • Phantom Thread
  • Under The Autumn Moon
  • The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
  • Autumn Dreams
  • Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
  • October Kiss
  • Bandits
  • Carrie
  • Lawman
  • The Vampire Lovers
  • Hannah And Her Sisters
  • The Last House On The Left
  • Radio Days
  • The Usual Suspects
  • The Amityville Horror
  • Ghost World
  • She-Devil
  • Allan Quatermain & The Lost City Of Gold
  • Heartbreakers
  • The Belko Experiment
  • The Burning
  • Stigmata
September 2nd

  • Amazon Music Live with Kane Brown

September 6th

  • FC Barcelona A New Era (Exclusive Content)

September 7th

  • Kumari Shrimati (Exclusive Content)
    WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
    Jailer

September 8th

  • Sitting In Bars With Cake (Amazon Original)
  • Sentinelle (Amazon Original)
  • All Or Nothing: Die Mannschaft (Amazon Original)
  • Hide ‘N’ Seek

September 9th

  • Book Club 2- The Next Chapter
September 13th

  • The Kidnapping Day (Exclusive Content)

September 15th

  • Love In A Showroom
    A Million Miles Away (Amazon Original)
    Wilderness (Amazon Original)
    Match Nas Estrelas S1 (Amazon Original)
    Killer Coaster (Amazon Original)

September 18th

  • Neighbours (Amazon Original)
  • Dirty Dancing

September 19th

  • Sanctuary

September 22nd

  • Cassandro (Amazon Original)
  • The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Amazon Original)
  • Raththam

September 29th

  • Gen V S1 (Amazon Original)

September 30th

  • Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)
    ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video
    Maharaaj

Prime Video Channels

  • Power Book IV: Force S2 on STARZ – September 1st
  • South Park S26 on Paramount+ – September 1st
  • The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S1 on AMC+ – September 7th
  • Based on a True Story S1 on STACKTV – September 11th
  • Welcome to Wrexham S2 on Citytv+ – September 12th
  • American Horror Story: Delicate on Citytv+ – September 21st
  • Survivor S45 on STACKTV – September 28th
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 on STARZ – September 29th

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video

  • Fatman — September 7th
  • Don’t Breathe 2 — September 9th
  • Raabta — September 18th
  • Castle — September 20th
  • Trapped — September 21st
  • Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa — September 28th
  • ER — September 29th
  • Old School — September 30th
  • Tropic Thunder — September 3oth

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Image credit: IMDB

