New on Paramount+ Canada: September 2023

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in September.

Some highlights include Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere, Stars on Mars, Season 1, Office Race and more.

The full list is available below.

September 1st

South Park, Season 26

September 4th

Office Race – Paramount+ Exclusive Movie (NEW MOVIE)

September 5th

Beowulf (MOVIE)

Boogeymen, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)

Broad City, Seasons 1-5 (SERIES)

MTV Couples Retreat Season 3 (REALITY SHOW)

SpongeBob Squarepants, New Episode Block (SERIES)

Star Trek: The Animated Series, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut) (MOVIE)

Star Trek: The Original Series, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)

The Love Experiment (New Reality Series)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on The Run (MOVIE)

September 7th

Jersey Shore’s Family Vacation, Season 6 – New Episode Block (REALITY SERIES)

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere – (NEW SEASON)

September 8th

Star Trek Day Special, Hosted by Jerry O’Connell

The Good Fight, Season 6 (SERIES)

Madeleine McCann: Investigating The Prime Suspect (NEW DOCUSERIES)

September 11th

Alone UK, Season 1 (NEW REALITY SERIES)

September 12th

Along Came a Spider (MOVIE)

Key & Peele, Season 1-5 (SERIES)

Rules of Engagement, Season 1-7 (SERIES)

Santiago of The Seas (SERIES)

September 14th

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening (NEW MOVIE)

The Gold, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)

September 15th

HouseBroken, Season 2 (NEW SEASON)

Marcelo, Marmelo, Martelo, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)

The End of Sex (MOVIE)

September 19th

10 Cloverfield Lane (MOVIE)

Catfish (REALITY SERIES)

Cloverfield (MOVIE)

Jersey Shore, Seasons 1-6 (REALITY SERIES)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Seasons 1-5 (REALITY SERIES)

Kroll Show, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)

Stars on Mars, Season 1 (NEW REALITY SERIES)

The Loud House: The Really Loud House (SERIES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), Season 1 and 2 (SERIES)

September 22

Deadlocked: How America Shaped The Supreme Court (NEW DOCUSERIES)

Gray, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)

September 25th

All Star Shore, Season 2 (NEW SEASON)

September 26th

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)

Black Widow (DOCUSERIES)

Blaze And The Monster Machines (SERIES)

Child’s Play (MOVIE)

Disturbia (MOVIE)

The Patrick Star Show (SERIES)

September 29th

All Up In The Biz (NEW MOVIE)

Becky (MOVIE)

The Wrath of Becky (NEW MOVIE)

September 30th

What’s Love Got To Do With It (NEW MOVIE)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Paramount